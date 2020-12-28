Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone fully declassified before a presentation

South Korean company Samsung is preparing to announce a mid-budget smartphone, Galaxy A72. About the new smartphone that has been certified in India, according to Notebookcheck.

The Galaxy A72 will get two versions – with and without 5G support. The latter is known to be built on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, and the RAM will give as much as 8 GB. The smartphone will receive a 6.7-inch AMOLED display – a display with a hole for the front camera. The main camera unit will have four sensors — 64, 12, 5, and 5 MP. The 5G version will be identical, but it uses a different platform.

The smartphone will replace the popular Galaxy A71 model. The premiere of the new product will take place soon; the cost of the gadget has not yet been disclosed.