Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone declassified before the premiere completely

Data on the new Samsung A-series smartphone hit the web before its release — the A72 is one of the available 5G smartphones on the market, Gizmochina reports, citing insiders.

Samsung Galaxy A72 will be equipped with a large 6.7-inch display, made by AMOLED technology with a resolution of Full HD+. The smartphone will be available in two versions – with 5G support and a Snapdragon 750G processor, and without it on the Snapdragon 720G. The gadget will receive a camera of four sensors: the main 64 MP, a wide-angle 12 MP, a 5 MP macro sensor, and a 5 MP depth sensor.

Network informants point to the imminent release of the smartphone. The most affordable version of the Samsung Galaxy A72 with LTE and a 128 GB drive will cost 459 euros in Europe.