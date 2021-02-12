Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will receive IP67 water protection

Samsung is preparing to release a mid-range smartphone – Galaxy A52 5G. Now the next information about the new product has appeared on the network.

According to an insider, the Korean manufacturer will add IP67 water resistance to the Galaxy A52 5G. That is, the device can be under water at a depth of 1 meter for 30 minutes. By the way, now only the flagship smartphones Galaxy S and Galaxy Note support water protection. Although at one time, Samsung added IP certification to other devices.

Recall that the Samsung Galaxy A52 will hit the market in two versions: 4G and 5G. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.5-inch FHD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 6/8 GB of RAM, 128/256 GB storage, and a 4500 mAh battery with fast 25-watt charging. As for the cameras, there will be 5 of them in the new product. The main one is 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP and the front one is 32 MP.

The smartphone is expected to hit the market in the near future. It will ship with Android 11 and One UI 3.1.