Samsung Galaxy A51 received a stable version of Android 11

Samsung has released the stable version of Android 11 for one of its most popular smartphones, the Galaxy A51.

As reported by SamMobile, the firmware was released with build number A515FXXU4DUB1 and the February security patch. Also, a fresh One UI 3.0 shell was added to the system. Recall that it has an updated interface, a slightly modified camera appearance, several new proprietary applications, new Always-On Display settings, an updated Bixby assistant and much more. All the details about the shell can be found here.

The update has already begun to be received by smartphone users in Russia. A little later, the system should appear in other regions.