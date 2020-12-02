Samsung Galaxy A32 5G will run Android 11 out of the box

Dutch edition Galaxy Club has shared new details about the upcoming budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy A32 5G.

The device was noticed in the HTML5 test. It is referred to in the report with the model number SM-A326B. Interestingly, the new product runs on a fresh operating system, Android 11. It looks like it will be the first budget smartphone of the company, which will receive the new OS out of the box. True, it is not yet clear whether it will come with One UI 3.0 or One UI 3.1, which should be released in January along with the Galaxy S21 flagships.

We will remind you, the other day, the OnLeaks insider published high-quality renders and some specifications of the Galaxy A32 5G. The smartphone will receive a 6.5-inch flat Infinity-V display, a side scanner, the main camera with four sensors that protrude directly from the device’s body, and a USB-C charging port. When the smartphone is released to the market is unknown. Most likely, the device will debut in early 2021.