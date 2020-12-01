Samsung Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M51 started receiving One UI 2.5 update

Samsung continues to update its smartphones to One UI 2.5. This time the firmware was released for two more devices.

The update has arrived for the Galaxy A31 and Galaxy M51. In the first case, the firmware received the build number A315NKSU1BTK2, and in the second – M515FXXU1BTK4. Both systems have the November security patch installed. Besides, the developers have also added to the software the main innovations of One UI 2.5, namely: an improved proprietary keyboard, an updated camera application, Bitmoji stickers for Always-on Display mode, support for proprietary Google navigation gestures in third-party launchers, and much more. Naturally, there were some bug fixes.

According to Tizenhelp, the update for the Galaxy A31 has been released so far only in South Korea, but the Galaxy M51 has started receiving firmware in Ukraine and Russia. In other regions, the software will appear a little later. You can check for OTA availability by going to Settings – System Update.

Recall that Samsung is now working on a budget 5G smartphone, Galaxy A32. Today his high-quality images have appeared on the Internet.