Samsung Galaxy A02 (2021) is officially presented

Samsung has unveiled a new low-cost entry-level smartphone, the Galaxy A02 (2021). FoneArena reports this.

The device is made in a plastic case in black, blue, red, or gray colors. The front camera (5 MP) is located in the cut-out drop; there is a dual main camera (13 MP + 2 MP) on the backside. The device allows you to install a microSD memory card with a capacity of up to 1 TB and two nanoSIM cards. We also did not abandon the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The asset also includes a 6.5-inch screen (1560 by 720 pixels) with an IPS matrix, a MediaTek MT6739W processor, from 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of permanent memory (but there are also options for 3/64 GB), as well as a 5000 mAh battery. It supports 7.75-watt wired charging. The operating system is Android 10 with One UI.