Samsung foldable smartphones break in the cold

Users in South Korea have started complaining about Samsung’s foldable smartphones that they didn’t pass the test in the winter.

According to some users, flexible screens can crack in the cold. As a result, the display shows bright spots, lines, and dark areas, which are symptoms of a breakdown. At the same time, the owners of gadgets assure that the reason was precisely the cold and the use in the open air.

Complaints come from owners of both the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Fold. But these are few reports and do not indicate a widespread problem.

By the way, last winter bloggers even froze the Galaxy Z Flip for 30 minutes, which did not affect its performance in any way. But the “clamshell” Motorola Razr had similar problems in the cold, after which Motorola directly stated that the smartphone should not be used at temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius.