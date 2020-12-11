Free News

BY John Kessler
Samsung announces GameDriver app that improves smartphone gaming performance

Samsung developers have rolled out a special application to improve the performance of their smartphones.

The program is called GameDriver. It is only compatible with Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra so far. Support for other devices will appear a bit later. With a driver update, the developers have fixed minor GPU bugs and optimized smartphones in Call of Duty: Mobile, Black Desert, and Fortnite games. This list will expand over time.

GameDriver can already be downloaded from the Play Store. The application is available in two versions: for smartphones with a Snapdragon chip and Adreno graphics and devices based on proprietary Exynos SoCs with Mali graphics.

