Samsung announces beta testing program One UI 3.0 with Android 11 for Galaxy M31

Samsung has unveiled the One UI 3.0 beta testing program for the first M-series smartphone.

We are talking about the state-owned Galaxy M31. Information about this appeared on the official forum of the company. Currently, only users in India can take part in the test. Soon, the manufacturer should expand the list of countries.

The test firmware received build number M315FDDU2ZTLF and is based on the fresh Android 11 operating system. All major shell innovations have been added to the software and a security patch for December.

When the stable release of the system is released, the company has not yet announced. Most likely, the update will be released in early 2021.

Yesterday, we will remind the One UI 3.0 shell began to receive users of the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone.