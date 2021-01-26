Samsung and Tesla will create a processor for the next generation of cars

Samsung and Tesla will create a processor necessary for self-driving cars of the new generation, Gizmochina reports with reference to an analytical report.

With the help of the automotive industry, the Korean industrial giant will significantly expand its semiconductor production. A 5-nanometer Extreme Ultraviolet processor is being developed for Tesla drones. Elon Musk’s electric cars now use 14nm chips.

The new development possibilities, which are at the research stage in the Samsung Foundry Division, are not reported. In addition to Samsung, another manufacturer in the world can create chips using such a thin technical process — Taiwan’s TSMC.