Sam Heughan is named the sexiest actor of the year

The title of the sexiest artist of the year according to Just Jared was taken by Scottish actor Sam Heughan. Recall that he gained fame thanks to the series “Outlander”. Heughan got 914 thousand votes of people.

Second place in the ranking was taken by Hiro Fiennes-Tiffin, who played in the movie “After”. In third place is “Twilight” star, Robert Pattinson.

The top ten also includes Henry Cavill, Jamie Dornan, Tom Ellis, Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Kit Harington and Harry Styles.