Salma Hayek showed a deep neckline in honor of 17 million followers on Instagram

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek shared photos in revealing outfit in honour of reaching 17 million Instagram followers. A series of pictures appeared on her page.

The 54-year-old celebrity is captured in a green dress with a plunging neckline and cutouts at the waist and back in the above footage. Pearl beads and earrings complemented her image. Hayek was filmed against the backdrop of exotic nature. In the caption for the publication, which received more than 1.3 million likes, the actress noted the rounded number of her followers on the social network.

Earlier in January, the figure of Salma Hayek in a photo in a swimsuit surprised fans. She poses in water without makeup in the first shots and with her hair down in a one-piece blue-green swimsuit. In the third photo, the actress demonstrates a handstand with her legs extended above the water’s surface.