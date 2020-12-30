Salma Hayek posted a new bikini photo

At the end of the year, many traditionally summarize its results. This year has become difficult for almost everyone and will probably be remembered as one of the most difficult in life. However, many saw good in him. Like, for example, 54-year-old Salma Hayek, who easily found something to thank him for.

The last days of 2020. I have never been so grateful for being healthy and in full contact with nature, – wrote the actress, having published photos in a bikini.

When exactly the pictures were taken is unknown. It is possible that she decided to spend the old year and meet a new star in warm lands, from where she now sends sunny greetings to her fans. Salma’s subscribers suggested that she was vacationing in the Caribbean Islands, and wished her a happy New Year.

And if on New Year’s Day Salma decided to go to a resort, she celebrated Christmas with her family in France at Louise Gaultier, the mother of her husband, François-Henri Pinault. As Salma admitted, for her, dinner with her mother-in-law is always a grand event.

This year, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault celebrated their eleventh wedding anniversary. The couple spent the summer mostly at home with their 13-year-old daughter Valentina Paloma. Due to the pandemic, the star family practically gave up travel and business trips and enjoyed a calm and measured life.