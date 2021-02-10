Sale of part of TikTok to Oracle and Walmart delayed because of Biden

The new US president is reviewing the steps of his predecessor Donald Trump.

The acquisition of the American segment of Tik Tok by Oracle and Walmart has been postponed indefinitely. This was reported on Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the publication, US President Joe Biden is currently reviewing the steps of his predecessor, Donald Trump, aimed at combating possible risks posed by Chinese technology companies.

According to the newspaper’s sources, negotiations between representatives of the Chinese company ByteDance (owns 100% of TikTok) and the US national security sector are continuing; the discussion focuses on data security issues. It is noted that the Biden administration intends to develop a new solution since the issue of a complete ban on TikTok is no longer being considered. Oracle and Walmart may still be part of the deal, but much depends on which approach Biden chooses.