S Pen stylus will be on other Samsung S-series smartphones

Samsung yesterday unveiled the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the first Galaxy S-series smartphone to support the S Pen stylus. As it turned out, other devices of the company will also be able to use it in the future.

A Samsung representative told our colleagues from SamMobile about this. The company has not yet announced which models are in question. According to rumors, these will be foldable smartphones of the Galaxy Fold line.

As a reminder, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, unlike the Galaxy Note, does not have a stylus included. You have to buy it separately or complete with a branded case.

By the way, Samsung plans to release the S Pen Pro a little later. It will differ from the regular version by the Bluetooth module and support for remote smartphone control. It can be used not only with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but also with the Galaxy Note 10/20 smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Tab S6 / S7 tablets, which will run the One UI 3.1 shell.