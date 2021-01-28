Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes on a walk with their daughters

The star couple rarely appears in public, especially with young daughters – 6-year-old Esmeralda and 4-year-old Amanda.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were spotted on a walk with the heiresses in Los Feliz, California last Wednesday. The family enjoyed the sunny weather and took precautions amid the pandemic.

The 46-year-old actress’s attentive fans saw a ring on that very finger of her left hand and suggested that Eva and Ryan had decided to get married after so many years together. Whether this is true or not is unknown: the actors, as always, do not comment on the rumours in any way and insiders are in no hurry to share any details.

For the first time, they started talking about the romance of the stars in 2011 when they starred in the movie “The Place Beyond the Pines”. In the fall, Mendes admitted in an interview that before meeting with Gosling, she had not thought about motherhood and was completely focused on her career. With the advent of children, she decided to break from work and devote herself entirely to her family. Eva hasn’t appeared on the big screen since 2014.