Russian doctors sewed a hand to a patient’s stomach to avoid amputation

In Moscow, doctors at the Vinogradov Hospital sewed a patient’s hand to his stomach to save it from amputation.

As told in the department, the man was injured at a construction site. He went to the doctor only a few days later; by that time, severe oedema had formed on the limb, the man was in an unstable state with signs of intoxication. Doctors performed an operation and cleared the necrosis hand; recovery after this operation lasted about a week.

The press service clarified that there was little chance of saving the hand – the muscles on it were practically exposed. To avoid amputation, doctors sewed a hand to the stomach using the Italian plastic technique.

“The essence of the procedure is that a flap of skin, subcutaneous tissue, and abdominal muscles are isolated, and a hand is sewn to them,” the Department of Healthcare explained.

The man was in the hospital for a week under medical supervision; then he was discharged home for three weeks. After that, he underwent another operation, “restoring freedom to his hand,” the press service added.