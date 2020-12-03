Russia responded to Japan’s outrage over S-300 deployment in the Kuril Islands

Some time ago, Russia deployed the S-300 defense system in the Kuril Islands. This greatly angered the Japanese side, which calls the Russian island “Northern territories.” As a result, Russia responded to the current situation by giving a fairly clear answer.

The Russian side stated that the S-300 is a purely defensive system, which automatically makes it strange to speak out against its deployment. Also, representatives of Russia emphasized that the country has the full right to deploy air defense systems anywhere on its territory, without the need to consult with anyone and coordinate its decision.

Earlier, an official representative of the Cabinet of Ministers of Japan reported that his country’s government “regrets the transfer of weapons systems to the Islands.”