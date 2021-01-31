Russia accused the United States of interfering in internal affairs because of the protests

Following the comments of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded that Washington stop interfering in Russia’s affairs.

The new head of the State Department on Sunday afternoon wrote on Twitter that the United States “condemns the constant use of harsh tactics by the Russian government against peaceful protesters and journalists for the second week in a row” and called for “the release of persons detained for exercising their rights.”

“The gross interference of the United States in the internal affairs of Russia is as proven a fact as the “promotion” of fakes and calls for unauthorized actions by Internet platforms controlled by Washington. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s support for violating the law is another confirmation of Washington’s behind-the-scenes role. There is no doubt that actions aimed at encouraging protests are part of Russia’s deterrence strategy,” police wrote on its Facebook page.

In this regard, on Smolenskaya Square, they demanded “to stop interfering in the internal affairs of sovereign states” and recalled the responsibility for spreading fakes related to uncoordinated actions.