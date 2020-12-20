Free News

Russell Westbrook made his debut for Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook made his team debut in the NBA preseason match with the Detroit Pistons (99:96).

Westbrook spent 17 minutes on the court, during which he scored 8 points (3/7 two-pointers, 0/3 three-pointers), 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Westbrook joined Washington from the Houston Rockets in the 2020 offseason after trading for John Wall.

December 22 – the beginning of the regular season 2020/2021. The regular season break is scheduled from 5 to 10 March (there will be no All-Star Game). The regular season ends on May 16. From May 17 to May 21 – a play-in tournament according to the determination of the participants in the play-off. May 22 – the start of the first round of the playoffs. June 7 – the start of the conference semifinals. June 22 – the beginning of the conference finals. July 8-22 – NBA Finals.

