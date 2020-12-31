Rusedski: Federer dropped out of race for greatest tennis player in history

The former ATP#4, Greg Rusedski, commented on the struggle of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the title of the most titled player in the Grand Slam tournaments.

“Both Nadal and Djokovic will beat Federer in the number of Slams. Now Novak is already three titles behind, but this is not critical for him. Now in the race for the title of the greatest in history belongs to a Serb and a Spaniard – Roger dropped out of it, “– quoted Rusedski Tennis World USA.

Federer is currently a 20-time TBS winner. Nadal has the same number of trophies in the majors, while Djokovic is three titles behind the Swiss and Spaniard.

Earlier it became known that Roger Federer refused to participate in the 2021 Australian Open.