Rupert Grint is considering retirement from acting after his daughter’s birth

In May last year, the star and his beloved Georgia Groom had a daughter, who was given the name Wednesday.

Rupert Grint recently admitted that the baby’s appearance made him think about other changes in his life. So, the actor wants to give up the profession that made him a world-famous.

“I’ve always thought about getting out of my acting career and having a baby only heightened those feelings. Don’t get me wrong, I love working on Servant and I feel very comfortable on TV. But I did Potter at a very young age and it was hard for me to deal with fame. We never talked about it with Daniel [Radcliffe] or Emma [Watson], ”Rupert shared in an interview with the Sunday Times.

“I’m not in any way comparing us to the Beatles, but they always said that it’s impossible to describe what it would be like to be a Beatle if you weren’t there. Perhaps the three of us experienced it, continued the performer of the role of Ron Weasley. – I am infinitely grateful to the fans of “Potter” and never give up taking selfies, but sometimes I miss my anonymity. At least the isolation allowed me to wear a mask. I’m considering putting Dan’s face on one of them. “

Grint admitted that he loves tinkering and construction, so he wants to try himself in this area. Recently, for example, the actor has taken up the production of miniature pottery. When Wednesday sleeps, he creates tiny jugs and plates.