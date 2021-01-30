Rumors: Honor is working on the first foldable smartphone called Magic

Honor continues to improve after its separation from Huawei. Recently, the head of the brand, George Zhao, announced that Google services will return to the company’s smartphones, and now there is information that the manufacturer is even working on its first foldable device.

This was told by an insider on the Chinese social network Weibo. According to the leak, the device will hit the market as a premium Magic smartphone. The last device in this series was the Honor Magic 2 slider, which was shown two years ago.

Unfortunately, there are no details on the Honor foldable smartphone yet. We only know that the device will be released this year. We can assume that the new product will look similar to Huawei Mate Xs or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2. Most likely, the device will receive a top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood.