Rumor: Xiaomi will release Redmi K40 this month and Redmi K40 Pro will debut next year

It is no secret that Xiaomi is preparing for the release of the flagship Mi 11. The company also plans to launch top-end devices of the Redmi brand on the market, and now information about their announcement has appeared on the network.

According to the Chinese publication MyDrivers, the base model of the Redmi K40 line is already ready for release. The device may debut at the end of this month. That is, at the same time as Xiaomi Mi 11. The top model Redmi K40 Pro, in turn, should not be expected soon. The smartphone will be shown in the first half of 2021, but there is no more precise release date. For example, the still current model Redmi K30 Pro was shown in March.

Unfortunately, device specifications are still a secret. We only know that the new products will have displays with holes. The Redmi K40 should also be powered by the Snapdragon 700 series chip, while the Redmi K40 Pro will receive the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor.