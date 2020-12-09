Rumor: Xiaomi tomorrow will present a smartwatch Mi Watch Lite with NFC

According to Gizmochina, Xiaomi will announce tomorrow (December 10) its new budget smartwatch Mi Watch Lite.

The novelty will be the global version of the Redmi Watch, which was recently shown in China. The device will be priced below $ 60. Also, the watch is credited with the presence of an NFC module.

Also, Mi Watch Lite will receive a 1.4-inch square display with a resolution of 320 × 320 pixels, a case with 5 ATM water resistance, and 7 sports modes, including running, cycling, swimming, and brisk walking. Mi Watch Lite should be powered by a 230 mAh battery with an autonomy of up to 12 days. The novelty will be delivered with a proprietary system on board.