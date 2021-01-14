Rumor: Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro will receive 80W fast wireless charging

While Xiaomi is preparing to launch the flagship Mi 11 Pro, new details about the smartphone continue to appear on the network.

According to an insider from China, the new product may receive 80W ultra-fast wireless charging (versus 50W in the regular Mi 11). The technology is already ready and is now just waiting to receive all the necessary certifications and permits. By the way, Xiaomi demonstrated 80W Wireless Charging Technology back in October last year. It can charge a 4000 mAh battery in 1 minute by 10%, and in 8 minutes by 50%. The battery is fully charged in 19 minutes.

Recall that Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro is also credited with a periscope camera, which the regular Mi 11 does not. It will support the 10x optical zoom and 120x hybrid. The novelty will also receive a Snapdragon 888 chip, a QHD + OLED screen with a hole, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and up to 16 GB of RAM. The announcement of the smartphone is expected after February 12.