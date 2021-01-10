Rumor: iPhone 13 will retain the design of the iPhone 12, but the “bangs” will be smaller

Although the iPhone 12 line debuted just a few months ago, more and more information about the flagships of 2021 – the iPhone 13 – is emerging online.

A new portion of the details was shared by the Japanese blog MacOtakara, which links to sources in the Chinese supply chain. It is expected that we will see four models of the iPhone 13 again, and they will inherit the design of the iPhone 12. The only thing, the thickness may increase by about 0.26 mm, but at the expense of what – it is still unknown.

According to the report, the camera unit will receive a sapphire coating and its size will increase by 0.9mm. In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro is credited with sensor-shift optical image stabilization, a feature that Apple included in the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As for the “monobrow”, it will not go anywhere, but it will become a little thinner at the same length, since the speaker at the top of the display will move to the edge of the case.

As a reminder, early rumors attribute the iPhone 13 to 120Hz displays and LIDAR sensors on all models. The presentation will take place only in the fall.