Rumor: Apple to introduce 8.4-inch iPad mini and iPad Pro with mini-LED display in March

Japanese blog MacOtakara has revealed new details about the tablets Apple is due to unveil this year.

iPad 9th generation

The entry-level model, the 9th generation iPad, doesn’t seem to be making any headway, with the same 10.2-inch display as the 8th generation and design like the iPad Air 3.

“According to the Chinese supplier, the next iPad (9th generation) is likely to be based on the iPad Air (3rd generation). The display will remain the same size as the 8th generation iPad at 10.2 inches, but will be much thinner at 6.3 mm and weigh up to 460 grams, ”the report said.

The tablet will also continue to use Touch ID and the Lightning port.

iPad Pro

But the iPad Pro will have more innovations. The design is expected to be the same as the current generation, but a mini-LED display will be used. Unlike OLED, it is brighter, more energy-efficient, and has less risk of burnout. Such a display should receive a 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Also, the use of mini-LED will make the tablet body thicker. The next-generation iPad Pro is due in March.

iPad mini

The new iPad mini 6th generation may debut alongside the iPad Pro. According to a report from MacOtakara, it will feature an 8.4-inch screen with smaller bezels. The rest of the design will be the same as the 9th Gen iPad, with a Home button, Touch ID, and Lightning port at the bottom.