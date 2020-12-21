Rudy Gobert won the largest contract in NBA history for a center player

Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gober has signed a $ 205 million five-year deal with the club, ESPN reported. This is the largest contract for a centre in NBA history.

Gober, 28, was eligible for a $ 228 million supermaximum extension, similar to Milwaukee Bucks striker Yannis Adetokunbo. The French basketball player did not ask for such a large sum, as he wants to leave space on the payroll for Jazz to strengthen the squad in the future.

Gober’s contract is the third-largest in NBA history after Adetokunbo and Russell Westbrook’s $ 206.8 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017.

In the past season, the 28-year-old basketball player averaged 15.1 points and collected 13.5 rebounds per game.