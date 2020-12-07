Rudy Giuliani was infected by a coronavirus

President Trump announced this.

The President of the United States’ personal lawyer, Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, has been tested for coronavirus, and the test gave a positive result. This was announced on Twitter by President Trump.

“Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in New York history, who worked tirelessly to expose the most corrupt election… in US history, tested positive for the Chinese virus,” Trump wrote, using the term COVID-19 to refer to the negative reaction.

Giuliani, 76, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Recall that the former mayor of New York plays a leading role in trump’s attempts to disavow his defeat in the November 3 election by filing lawsuits.