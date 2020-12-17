Royal family friend Peter Nygard detained on rape and sex trafficking charges

Media is actively discussing another sex scandal, the main participant of which was the Finnish-Canadian millionaire, the founder of the Nygard fashion empire, Peter Nygard. According to CTV, on December 14, he was detained in Canada at the request of the United States.

The reason for the arrest of the businessman was a class action lawsuit previously filed by 57 women. They accuse Nygard of rape and sex trafficking and several other crimes, including extortion. Peter was taken into custody in the Canadian city of Winnipeg. He denies all charges.

The victims claim that the founder of the fashion empire raped girls (including minors) for 20 years, and also used them to provide sexual services to his friends and business partners. According to the lawsuit, Nygard usually lured his victims to a mansion in the Bahamas, allegedly promising to arrange them for a modelling agency. The girls who resisted were first drugged and then raped. At the same time, at least two victims were 14 years old at the time of the crime.

Also, a separate claim against Nygard was filed by his two sons. According to them, as a teenager, they were raped by an acquaintance of their father on his personal instructions. In total, the billionaire has seven children from four different women.

Interestingly, the first rape lawsuit against Nygard was filed back in 1980, but then he managed to sort it out without too much hype. From 2015 to 2017, the FBI was investigating the case of Peter’s sex trafficking charges. In 2019, the Bahamas police were investigating the rape of six girls under the age of 16 by the founder of the fashion empire. In February of this year, Peter Nygard stepped down as director of Nygard in connection with an FBI investigation.

During the discussion of this story in the press, the name of Prince Andrew, previously implicated in a similar sex scandal with Jeffrey Epstein, surfaced again. According to media reports, Peter Nygard was on friendly terms with the son of Queen Elizabeth II. According to rumours, at the beginning of the 2000s, Prince Andrew was even seen in the billionaire’s mansion in the Bahamas in the company of his then ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.