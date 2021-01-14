Rosie Huntington-Whiteley published a photo of her grown up son Jack with Jason Statham

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 33, loves taking pictures and regularly shares new pictures on her personal Instagram blog.

However, the model behaves completely differently when it comes to her personal life: Rosie prefers to keep her family away from journalists’ attention, so she rarely publishes photos of 53-year-old lover Jason Statham and their three-year-old son Jack on social networks.

However, exceptions do occur. So, a few hours ago, Huntington-Whiteley published a new photo of Jack on her Instagram: in it, the baby lies on a white fur skin and eats an apple, and a hat closes his eyes.

An apple a day, – signed the photo with baby Rosie.

Subscribers appreciated the new photo of the model, noting that Jack looks very cute, and was also delighted with his fashionable image in brown tones. Many considered the socks with the image of dogs to be the most touching detail.

Recall that in April Rosie Huntington-Whiteley spoke on Instagram about her life in self-isolation with Jason and her son Jack and answered the most popular questions from subscribers. Then the model admitted that the little son is very similar to her in childhood, but clarified that he got his father’s eyes.

According to Huntington-Whiteley, his son and Jason have an impeccable British accent and loud voice as his father. Jack’s pronunciation arose among subscribers because Rosie and Jason spend most of their time in America, although they themselves are from the UK.

In the same conversation with subscribers, Rosie admitted that her 20-year age difference with Jason was never a big problem. The star also admitted that she and Statham are looking forward to their wedding day (the couple has been engaged since 2016 and postponed the holiday several times). Still, this celebration is not their main priority: they are with their lover and so incredibly happy according to the model.