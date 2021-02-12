Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix, along with their son River, visited relatives

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix have always been one of the most closed star couples. After their son River’s birth, they completely disappeared from the radar – obviously, lovers do not want to let outsiders into their personal lives.

Lockdown in this sense definitely played into their hands – the couple spent time in isolation and did not appear in public. They still try to avoid going out, but yesterday the paparazzi still managed to catch the star family.

With the baby, 35-year-old Rooney and 46-year-old Joaquin visited the older sister of the actress – 37-year-old Kate. Together with her husband Jamie Bell, Keith is raising a one-year-old daughter, so River had quite the right company.

Alas, the photographers failed to see the couple’s son – his father carried the baby in a car seat covered with a blanket. Given the couple’s secrecy, it can be assumed that they will probably hide the face of their son from the public for a long time.

Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix became parents in August last year. However, they confirmed the news of the birth of a child only in November. The lovers’ son was named after the late brother of Joaquin, who died of a drug overdose at 23. His brother Joaquin Phoenix was very close and for a long time could not recover from his death.