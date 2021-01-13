Ronaldo’s fiancee starred in a lingerie ad

The fiancee of Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo, model Georgina Rodriguez, starred in an advertising campaign for the Italian lingerie brand Yamamay. The corresponding photos are published by The Sun.

Rodriguez, 26, posed in several looks. So, in one shot, a model poses in a white bikini with details in the form of lacing on swimming trunks. She is sitting on a sofa with her hair down in a basic black set in another picture.

By the way, this is not the first time Georgina has been filming for the Yamamay brand. The star has been working with the brand for several years.

Recall that Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been dating since 2016. In 2017, the first rumours of their engagement appeared. The lovers are raising a common daughter Alana Martin and three children of a football player from surrogate mothers: 10-year-old Cristiano Jr. and 3-year-old twins Eva and Mateo.