Ronaldo’s fiancee starred in a clip in a tight swimsuit

The fiancée of Juventus and Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez has taken part in the Effec brand advertising campaign. The video is available on the model’s Instagram account.

27-year-old Spanish woman showed a swimsuit in the video. The video ends with the Effec advertising campaign slogan “F ** k”. The brand specializes in swimwear and outerwear.

On January 13, it was reported that Rodriguez starred in an ad campaign for Italian lingerie brand Yamamay. She posed in several looks.

Rodriguez has been dating Ronaldo since 2016. They are raising a common daughter Alana Martina and three children of Ronaldo from surrogate mothers: Cristiano Jr., Eva and Mateo. In 2018, it became known about their engagement.