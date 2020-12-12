Ronaldo, Messi and Lewandowski are finalists for 2020 FIFA’s Best Player award

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has announced the names of three finalists for the organization’s best player in 2020. The finalists were forwards Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

In 2019, the best footballer of the season was awarded Messi ahead of Ronaldo and Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dyck.

The FIFA Awards will be presented on 17 December.