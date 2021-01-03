Ronaldo is the first in the world to reach the mark of 250 million followers on Instagram

Portuguese footballer, the striker of the Italian “Juventus” Cristiano Ronaldo, was the first to reach a quarter of a billion subscribers on the social network Instagram.

In terms of the number of subscribers, it is second only to the official account of the social network itself, which is subscribed to by 383 million users.

Recall that in June 2020, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire among football players. According to Forbes magazine, Ronaldo earned $ 650 million in various clubs over a 17-year playing career. The rest of the Portuguese athlete’s income came from advertising contracts. Under the current contract with Juventus, the 35-year-old Ronaldo should earn a total of $ 765 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who also played for Sporting, Manchester United and Real Madrid, became a champion in three countries and five times the “Golden Ball.” He has won the Champions League five times, once with Manchester United and four more with Real Madrid. With the Portuguese national team, Ronaldo won the European Championship and the League of Nations.