Ronaldo flew to Dubai on vacation, which caused discontent in Italy

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo flew to Dubai for Christmas, which caused discontent from the Italians, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is reported that some Italians are outraged that footballers are allowed to fly to other countries, while ordinary people cannot be with their families due to the coronavirus pandemic within Italy.

According to the source, the leadership of the Turin club allowed the Portuguese to leave Italy. Several Juventus footballers also left the country after Ronaldo. Upon their return, all players will have to sit in quarantine for two weeks.