Ronaldo broke quarantine rules to celebrate Georgina’s birthday

Juventus Turin striker Cristiano Ronaldo has violated quarantine rules, Corriere Dello Sport reports.

Together with his girlfriend Georgina, the footballer left Piedmont for another region of Italy to a ski resort located in the Val Veny valley near Courmayeur. The couple stayed at an officially closed hotel and spent two days there, celebrating the girl’s 27th birthday. Cristiano and Georgina rode a snowmobile, as evidenced by photos that appeared on the web. The couple has reportedly not yet been fined.

Yesterday, January 27, Juventus defeated SPAL with a 4: 0 without Ronaldo and reached the Italian Cup semifinals, where they will play against Inter Milan. The semi-finals will take place on February 3 and 10.