Ronaldo became the first person on Instagram to gain 250 million subscribers

Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most popular blogger on Instagram, Portugal footballer and Juventus striker. He was the first in history to reach the 250 million subscriber mark.

Nevertheless, no one has managed to break the record of the social network’s official page to date. 382 million followers remain unattainable for celebrities.

Ronaldo is followed by American singer Ariana Grande – 214 million subscribers, actor, former wrestler Dwayne Johnson – 209 million subscribers.

The activity of the Portuguese footballer in the virtual space finds a huge response from his followers. For example, Happy New Year’s greetings to Ronaldo got 6.6 million likes.