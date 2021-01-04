Ronaldo beat Pele in the goal’s number and is one goal away from the absolute record

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has overtaken legendary Brazilian striker Pele in the number of goals.

In the match against Udinese, Ronaldo scored his 757th and 758th goals in official matches. For Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus, and the Portuguese national team, Cristiano played 1,032 matches.

Pele scored 757 goals in 812 official matches. The absolute record for the number of goals belongs to the Czech striker Josef Bican, who scored 759 goals between 1931 and 1955.

In December, the 33-year-old Argentine Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, having scored the ball against Valladolid in the 65th minute of the meeting, surpassed Pele’s record goals for one club. Now Messi has 644 goals scored, while Pele has 643. “Santos”, for which Pele played, published a statement on their official website, in which they asked to take into account the goals scored in the entire career for the Brazilian friendlies, denying the fact that Messi beat his achievement.