Ronaldinho earned more than € 700 thousand after being released from prison

Former Barcelona, ​​Milan and Brazilian striker Ronaldinho, after being released from a Paraguayan prison, where he ended up due to the use of forged documents, took up his mind.

According to El Pais, after his prison release, the Brazilian has already earned more than € 700 thousand.

Earlier it was alleged that Ronaldinho actually went bankrupt. He was on the verge of bankruptcy, struggling to raise money to pay the fine.

According to the source, Ronaldinho took part in several advertising projects and signed sponsorship deals. Also, he is actively developing the music business. So, in Belo Horizonte, he has his own music studio.

Also, the Brazilian launched the production of wine and gin under his own brand. All these projects brought him the specified profit.