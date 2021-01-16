Ronaldinho appeared in a music video surrounded by models

Former Barcelona and Brazilian midfielder Ronaldinho took part in the music video for Tropa do Brux. The video is available on YouTube.

The video received over 2.5 million views in less than a month. The 40-year-old ex-footballer appeared in the video, surrounded by models. Ronaldinho serves as executive producer for Tropa do Brux. According to The Sun, the Brazilian plans to release eight tracks in 2021. In August, Ronaldinho returned to Brazil after six months in Paraguay. The ex-footballer was arrested for using a fake passport.

Ronaldinho retired in 2018. He is known for his Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Brazilian Flamengo and Atletico Mineiro performances.

As part of the national team, Ronaldinho won the gold medal at the 2002 World Cup. Also, the Brazilian was recognized as the best player on the planet, according to the International Football Association (FIFA).