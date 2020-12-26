Romelu Lukaku is the top scorer in UEFA competitions in 2020

According to the official UEFA website, Inter Milan and Belgium striker, Romelu Lukaku became the top scorer in UEFA competitions in 2020. The 27-year-old Belgian has scored 16 goals.

Lukaku scored in all six playoff games of the last Europa League, including the final match against Sevilla. In the fall, at the group stage of the current Champions League, Romelu scored a double in both matches against Borussia Mönchengladbach. Lukaku scored five goals for the Belgian national team.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Holland has two goals less. In the 1/8 finals of the Champions League last season, Holland scored twice against PSG. He finished the group stage of this season with six goals. The Norwegian scored six more times in the Nations League and became the top scorer in the tournament’s group stage.

The third result in 2020 was shown by Arsenal forward Edward Nketia. This year, the Englishman has scored eight goals in qualifying for the European Youth Championship. Edward scored 13 times in the entire cycle, which was the best result in more than 20 years.