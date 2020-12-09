Romanian referee explains what happened in the scandalous Champions League match

Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu, accused of racist remarks at the Champions League match between PSG and Istanbul, explained his words. According to Koltescu, he was completely misunderstood due to the language barrier.

“The Romanian word negru means black. I’m not a racist at all,” the Get French Football News referee quoted Twitter as saying.

Sebastian Colţescu picked up on Téléfoot Chaine footage: “Negru in Romanian means black. I am not a racist.” — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 8, 2020

Match of the sixth round of Group H in Paris was interrupted. Senegalese Istanbul player Demba Ba has accused the reserve referee of racist remarks.

Both teams eventually left the field. Basaksehir later stated that the players decided not to return to the field after coach Pierre Vebo “was subjected to a racist act by the fourth referee.”