20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer will miss the 2021 Australian Open. The agent of the Swiss tennis player reported this to the information portal AP News.

Federer, 39, is currently holding a training camp in Dubai, UAE. The decision to postpone his return after two surgeries on his right knee was made by coaches Severin Lüthi and Ivan Ljubicic, as well as fitness coach Pierre Paganini.

We will remind, earlier it became known that Roger Federer, together with Stan Wawrinka, got into the application of the Swiss national team for the ATP Cup, which will be held from February 1 to February 5, 2021, in Melbourne (Australia).

The Australian Open is scheduled to start on February 8, 2021. The qualification for the men’s tournament will take place in Doha from January 10-13, 2021, and the women’s tournament in Dubai on the same dates. The current champions of the competition are the Serb Novak Djokovic and the American Sophia Kenin.