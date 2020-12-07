Roger Federer named his main goal in tennis

Swiss Roger Federer during a videoconference with Japanese tennis player Kei Nishikori spoke about his desire to compete at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Federer “Big plan is to be there (Japan) for the Olympics. Let’s hope for the best for the Olympic Games coming to Tokyo next year, this is also one of my big goals. I really hope I can come back to Tokyo for that” .@wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/XpLl3kEY9W — 井蛙堂 (@seiadoumogera) December 6, 2020

“My main task is to go to the Olympic Games. It is very important to me. We all got a bit of a shock when Wimbledon was cancelled due to the pandemic and the Tokyo Olympics were postponed shortly thereafter. Let’s hope that next year the Olympics will still take place. This is one of the most important goals for me. I hope I’ll come to Japan, ” Federer said.

Recall that Federer has never achieved victory at the Olympics in singles. At the 2012 London Olympics, he reached the final where he lost to Briton Andy Murray.