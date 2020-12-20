Roger Federer begins preparations for the 2021 season at a training camp in Dubai

Ivan Ljubicic, coach of Swiss Roger Federer, confirmed that his player intends to compete throughout 2021.

Since December 14, Federer has been holding a three-week training camp in Dubai and has not lost hope of starting the season at the first Grand Slam tournament – the Australian Open, which starts on February 8, 2021.

“The main goal is clear – to prepare for the first starts in 2021 and understand when we can play. I think Wimbledon is a must. Obviously, this is always his main goal. We will discuss the schedule when the full calendar is known. Now this is difficult to do without understanding what tournaments will be and when they will take place. We are moving forward trying to prepare for a normal season. We have been training in Dubai since December 14, and then look, ”Gulf News quotes Ljubicic.