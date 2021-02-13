Rodchenkov Law can save the Olympics from doping

This was stated by the head of the US Anti-Doping Agency, Travis Tygart.

“The Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Law” gives hope that the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo will be held without the use of doping,” said the head of the US Anti – Doping Agency (USADA), Travis Tygart.

Speaking at the Hudson Institute conference, Tygart called the law signed on December 4 by US President Donald Trump a “breakthrough.”

Recall that the law was named in honor of the former head of the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov, who revealed details of the state program that encouraged the use of doping by Russian athletes at the Summer Olympics in London (2012) and the Winter Olympics in Sochi (2014).

The law allows the authorities of justice in criminal law to prosecute persons implicated in doping violations at international events with the participation of American athletes, sponsors, and broadcasters.

“The law will change the rules of the game for both athletes and fans and sponsors,” Tygart said. He noted that now the parties planning to benefit from doping fraud at the future Olympic Games will have to confront WADA and the US Department of Justice.

Recall that many Russian athletes were deprived of medals received at the Olympic Games as a result of investigations by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The Kremlin does not recognize the existence of a state-sponsored doping program.

The 2020 Olympic Games will be held in Tokyo in the summer of 2021. They were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while the organizers retain the “2020” prefix for marketing purposes.